BPD: Three teens shot during drug deal at Valley Plaza parking lot

Three people were shot Wednesday in the parking lot of Valley Plaza during a narcotics transaction, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
A 17-year-old boy and Dejion Swisher, 18, attempted to rob a 15-year-old boy and another unidentified person, the news release said.
During the robbery, the unidentified suspect pulled out a gun and shot three people, police said.
Swisher and two teens — who were not identified because they're minors — were shot, but they're expected to survive their injuries, police added.
Swisher was arrested on suspicion of robbery and child endangerment, according to police officials. A criminal petition for robbery is expected to be filed against the 17-year-old, the release stated.
An investigation to find the gunman is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.