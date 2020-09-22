The Bakersfield Police Department is testing child restraint systems as a part of Child Passenger Safety Week this week.
The Bakersfield Police Department has certified child passenger safety technician certified staff members who are available by appointment for this free public service. Email the Bakersfield Police Department Community Relations Unit at BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us, or call 326-3053 to schedule an appointment.
Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 20 to 26, according to BPD. Nationally, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13 and every 32 seconds in 2018, one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash, BPD said in a news release.
Statistics also show anywhere from 59 percent to 84 percent of child restraint systems are either incorrectly installed or incorrectly utilized, BPD reported.
