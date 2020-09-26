When Bakersfield Police and Kern County Probation officers tried to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop Friday night near Planz and Wible roads, a pursuit ensued — and a juvenile ran off with a gun, BPD said.
It happened shortly after 6 p.m. during a proactive patrol meant to dissuade gang violence, police said in a news release.
The vehicle didn't yield, leading officers on a pursuit. A 17-year-old teen who fled from the vehicle with a handgun discarded it and was taken into custody, police said.
The driver, Kristopher Brown, 21, and an additional juvenile were arrested, BPD said. All three were booked into jail on suspicion of various firearm and gang participation crimes, BPD said in a news release.
Police said the investigation is part of BPD and other law enforcement agencies' work to disrupt gang violence. Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
I bet all 3 come from a family of gang members.
