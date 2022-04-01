BPD: Teen dies from shooting on Flower Street

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a boy “in his mid-teens” was fatally shot at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Flower Street.
Officials reported the teen died at the scene of the shooting. His identity has not yet been released.
BPD officials reported the investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information for release at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Nicholas Benavente at 661-326-3876, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.