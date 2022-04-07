BPD takes suspect into custody after hourslong standoff

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man after an hourslong standoff Thursday in the 200 block of Tollhouse Drive.
Officers arrested Alexander Fuentes, 34, on suspicion of resisting officers with violence and assault on an officer, with additional booking charges pending, according to a BPD release.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Fuentes was reported to be behaving erratically, setting fires in various areas of the property and possibly armed with a firearm, according to the release.
When officers confronted Fuentes, who was uncooperative and armed with what appeared to be a pellet or BB gun, according to BPD officials, he ran into a residence and threatened first responders with a machete.
Fuentes ultimately was taken into custody around 10 a.m. by officers using less-lethal foam baton rounds. One officer received a minor injury from a round fired from the pellet gun.
BPD officials did not report any significant damage from the fires set, which were extinguished by Bakersfield City Fire.