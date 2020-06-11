The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday that the use of the carotid restraint control hold has been suspended pending further review.
The controversial choke hold restricts blood flow to the brain, causing the restrained person to lose consciousness. The announcement came as protests around the country have sprung up following the in-custody death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
“Officers are not authorized to use any neck compression techniques, including the carotid restraint, until further advised,” BPD said in a news release.
