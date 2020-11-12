A suspected home intruder shot at Bakersfield Police Department officers several times while being pursued, BPD has reported in an update to a police shooting that occurred on Tuesday.
Three officers returned fire, BPD said, eventually sending the suspect to the hospital with a gunshot wound police described as “non-life-threatening.”
The report identified the suspect as Alejandro Chagoya, 20. After receiving medical treatment, BPD says Chagoya was discharged from the hospital on the same day the shooting occurred and booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking, robbery, six counts of attempted murder of a public official and burglary.
A previous BPD release said officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of White Lane at around 7:26 p.m. after somebody reported there was an intruder in a residence. Officers then located a man fleeing the residence, the release stated, and in the course of the pursuit, a shooting occurred.
BPD committed to releasing more information about the incident as its investigation progressed. All officers involved in the shooting were equipped with body cameras and police say Chagoya’s firearm has been recovered. No officers were injured.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.