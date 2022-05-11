BPD: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run turns himself in

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man suspected of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash turned himself in at the Kern County Jail on Monday.
Eric Miles, 31, of Bakersfield, who was also sought for a probation violation, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license from prior DUI, according to a BPD news release.
The charges were in connection with a May 3 fatal crash at 8:45 p.m. that resulted in the death of Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, of Bakersfield, who was driving a Jeep near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Pinon Springs Circle East.
The BPD’s Major Collision Investigations Team has assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.