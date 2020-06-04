A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Bakersfield Police Department officers discovered him in the roadway with major injuries at approximately 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, in the 900 block of East Brundage Lane.
Officers were responding to reports of a hit-and-run collision, according to a BPD report. The report said an investigation revealed two vehicles appeared to be racing westbound on East Brundage at a high rate of speed when one struck a pedestrian who was outside a crosswalk.
After the collision, BPD says both vehicles fled the scene.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was described as a late-model BMW, with a light color and a license plate ending in 657.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
