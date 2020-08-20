The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a vehicle of interest associated with an Aug. 10 homicide in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
The vehicle is described as a full size spray painted black Ford Van with a possible broken back window, according to BPD.
At about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers were dispatched and located a man who was killed by a gunshot wound. Witnesses said a dark colored minivan left the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting, BPD said in a previous news release.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective K. Ursery at 326-3871 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.