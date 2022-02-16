BPD seeks suspects in mailbox thefts

Bakersfield Police Department officers are looking for two suspects who were shot at after being confronted by a man upset they were trying to break into a communal mailbox.
A resident of the 2500 block of Olive Street confronted two men trying to steal mail around 3:19 a.m. Tuesday, according to BPD officials.
The man confronted the suspects from his doorway and one of the suspects pepper-sprayed the resident and approached him with a fixed-blade hunting knife.
The residen, who had legal possession of a gun, fired twice at the approaching suspect, missing him but prompting both suspects to flee the area, according to officials.
BPD officials described one suspect as a white man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack, who was accompanied by a second suspect whose description was not available.
The resident cooperated with investigators and was released at the scene, according to police, who said the incident was part of an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.