The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for a Monday afternoon carjacking and kidnapping in the 4200 block of Ming Ave.
At 3:10 p.m., a woman was sitting inside her parked car when the suspect entered the driver’s-side door, forced the victim to remain in the car, and drove off, according to BPD. The suspect threatened the victim while driving near Romero and Stine roads where he exited and fled on foot, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspect as a 20-year-old Hispanic man with a short black beard, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, blue shirt, dark baggy pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.
