The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft at a 7-11 store located at 1900 Union Ave.
BPD says the theft occurred at 7:52 a.m. Oct. 30.
Police described the suspect as a white man, 20 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with a medium build, blond hair in a buzz cut, wearing a light blue bandana as a face mask, a dark blue denim jacket, white dress shirt under the jacket, with navy blue pants and black boots.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.