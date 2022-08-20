BPD seeks public's help to ID auto theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of auto theft suspects.
A vehicle was stolen Aug. 9 from the 6400 block of Kelvin Grove, and then recovered the next day in Oildale, according to a BPD news release.
The BPD released photos of two suspects: The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with short brown hair, a mustache and goatee, who was wearing a white collared shirt with dark horizontal stripes and red shorts; the second suspect is a white woman also in her 30s to 40s, with blonde hair, wearing a white T-shirt with red and blue print, jean shorts and white tennis shoes.