BPD seeks public's help to ID assault suspect

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her 20s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 190 pounds, with orange hair, wearing a blue and white head cover, sunglasses, a black zippered sweatshirt, a black dress and knee-high brown boots. She was armed with a chemical spray. 

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a chemical assault on a business employee.

The offense occurred around 12:30 p.m. March 14 at the Rad Thrift Store at 20 Bernard St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

