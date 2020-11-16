The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a missing teenager.
Johnny Gutierrez, 15, was last seen at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 600 block of R Street. He does not have a history of running away and is considered at risk.
In a news release, BPD described Gutierrez as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with curly brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Nike sandals.
Anyone with information about Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.