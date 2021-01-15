The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged attempted theft.
At around 3:30 a.m., Dec. 2, BPD says the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking through the yard of a residence located in the 10800 block of Kendall Avenue. He allegedly attempted to enter vehicles.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, 27 to 35 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 190 and 210 pounds. He has a medium build, balding short hair, unshaven face, wearing a light colored shirt with a tombstone on the back.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.