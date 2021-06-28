BPD seeks public's help identifying suspect wanted in connecting to burglary of business

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect wanted on suspicion of burglary of a business.
The burglary occurred at 7:45 p.m. June 11 at the Beehive Book Store located at 2210 Chester Ave., according to BPD.
In a news release, BPD described the suspect as a Black man, 30 to 40 years old, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, goatee, wearing a blue polo shirt, with black pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call a detective at 661-326-3541 or BPD at 661-327-7111.