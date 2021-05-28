BPD seeks public's help identifying suspect of alleged theft at Union Avenue CVS

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft at a CVS on Union Avenue.
The incident occurred May 12 at the CVS located at 6500 South Union Avenue. BPD says the suspect allegedly stole merchandise and fled from the store in a white Honda Accord.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds. He has a receding hairline, red polo shirt, light colored jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jones at (661) 326-3558 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.