BPD seeks public's help identifying man accused of throwing sidewalk sign through gas station doors

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a man accused of throwing a sidewalk sign through the glass doors of a Chevron gas station.
BPD says the man caused $500 worth of damage when he threw the sign through the doors after a disagreement with the store clerk on Oct. 2 at the Chevron station in the 2300 block of H Street.
BPD described the man as 30 years old, Black, with a medium build, wearing a blue hat, a gray sweater, gray shirt, gray shorts, black shoes,and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information on the case may call Detective A Watkin at 661-326-3558.