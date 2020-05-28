The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking public assistance identifying two people wanted on suspicion of taking over $2,500 from the bed of a truck on March 15.
BPD described one of the suspects as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, standing 5-foot-10, and weighing 180 pounds with a medium build. He has two large tattoo on his right forearm, and was wearing a black hat, white T-shirt and black shorts.
The department described the other suspect as a white woman, 25 to 35 years old, standing 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds with a medium build. She has shoulder-length black hair and was wearing a black sweater, white shirt, black leggings and black shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2007 Honda Civic, with two doors and a small sticker on the rear driver's side window.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call a detective at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
