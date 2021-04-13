BPD seeks public's assistance locating woman suspected of credit card burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting public assistance identifying a woman suspected of being involved in an alleged vehicle burglary and unlawful use of a credit card.
BPD says that on April 3, the suspect burglarized a victim's vehicle at the 3400 block of Coffee Road and removed a credit card, which she later used at a nearby department store.
BPD described the suspect as a Black woman, with brown hair, wearing a light blue "Champion" hooded sweatshirt, with blue jeans and a leopard print face mask.
The vehicle is described as a silver Honda Accord, from 2003 to 2007, with four doors, tinted windows and a sun roof.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.