The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a life-threatening hit-and-run collision.
At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 23rd Street, where they found a woman in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a BPD report. Officers determined the woman was walking in the eastbound lane of the road when she was struck by an vehicle moving in the same direction, the report said.
The vehicle that struck the woman fled. According to police, the vehicle is either a Mazda RX7 or Honda S2000.
On Monday, police said the woman was in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.