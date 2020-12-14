The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision, the department said in a news release.
BPD said the collision occurred around 3:16 p.m. Nov. 29, at East Brundage Lane and Madison Street. BPD said the vehicle hit a pedestrian, causing moderate injuries. The vehicle then fled, BPD said.
The vehicle is described as a black, possibly a Kia Rio, with four doors and a missing passenger side hubcap. The driver is described as a Hispanic man.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3690 or BPD at 327-7111.