BPD seeks public's assistance identifying suspect in alleged Vons burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a person suspected of involvement in an April 16 burglary of Vons at 9000 Ming Ave.
According to a BPD report, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the closed pharmacy and removed prescription drugs at 10:30 p.m.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, 18 to 22 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 175 to 190 pounds, with short brown hair, wearing a black hooded jacket with red plaid, and dark blue jeans along with white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call a detective at 661-326-5541 or BPD at 661-327-7111.