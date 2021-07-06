You have permission to edit this article.
BPD seeks public's assistance identifying car theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying an alleged car thief.

According to a BPD report, the suspect entered a closed garage at 2:32 a.m. May 11 in the 4200 block of Waterfall Canyon Drive and stole a vehicle that was parked inside. The suspect then left the area in the vehicle, according to the police report.

The vehicle was later recovered.

BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short curly hair, wearing no shirt, in blue jeans, with a gold chain.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call a detective at 661-326-3872 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

