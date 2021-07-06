BPD seeks public's assistance identifying car theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying an alleged car thief.
According to a BPD report, the suspect entered a closed garage at 2:32 a.m. May 11 in the 4200 block of Waterfall Canyon Drive and stole a vehicle that was parked inside. The suspect then left the area in the vehicle, according to the police report.
The vehicle was later recovered.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short curly hair, wearing no shirt, in blue jeans, with a gold chain.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call a detective at 661-326-3872 or BPD at 661-327-7111.