The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying suspects involved in the burglary of a vehicle in the parking lot of Mercy Southwest Hospital at the end of September.
According to a news release, two male suspects burglarized a vehicle at the hospital, located at 400 Old River Road.
Surveillance tape shows both suspects arriving and leaving in a white 2007 Mazda MX6, with four doors, and a California license plate number 5WVK917.
The suspects are both described as Hispanic. One was heavyset, and wore a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap. The other was of medium build, and wore a white shirt, blue shorts, black shoes and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at 661-326-3846.
