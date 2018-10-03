The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that occurred Sept. 27 in the 1500 block of Greenhaven Street.
BPD described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, with a medium build, clean shaven, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, black socks and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Billdt at 326-3561 or BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Really, the still provided has him covering his face. There were no stills of him without his finger up his nose?
