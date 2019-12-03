The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted rape that occurred at 11:20 a.m., Tuesday, at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Ming Ave.
BPD said a victim was confronted by the suspect in a vacant apartment where he attempted a sexual assault. The victim was able to fight off the suspect and the suspect fled on foot, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 30, with a dark complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, dark gray socks, with a foul odor and possibly transient.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Luevano at (661) 326-3907 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.
