BPD seeks public help in finding woman reported missing

Michelle Bustos

Michelle Bustos was last seen Sunday in the 3600 block of Chester Lane. Bustos is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing.

She’s described as a white woman, 53 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 145 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a silver 2005 Nissan 350z convertible wearing a gray sweater, green sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding Bustos’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

