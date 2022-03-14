BPD seeks public help in finding woman reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing.
Michelle Bustos was last seen Sunday in the 3600 block of Chester Lane. Bustos is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.
She’s described as a white woman, 53 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 145 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a silver 2005 Nissan 350z convertible wearing a gray sweater, green sweatpants and black boots.
Anyone with information regarding Bustos’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.