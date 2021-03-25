BPD seeks public assistance in alleged bike theft from GET bus station

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect involved in an alleged bicycle theft that occurred Feb. 17 at the GET bus station located at 2129 Chester Ave.
The BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 30 to 35 years old, between 5-foot-9 tall and 6-feet tall and weighing 235 pounds. He has black hair and was wearing a light-colored plaid shirt, jeans, with black-and-white shoes and a gray backpack, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call officer Lugo at 661-326-3273 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.