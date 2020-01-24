The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in identifying suspects responsible for a Nov. 2 assault in the 2500 block of Wible Road.
The victim was walking to a convenience store when he was assaulted by the suspects, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with a slim build and a shaved head. The second suspect is described as a white woman in her 40s with light brown hair and a medium build.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964.
