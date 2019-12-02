The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle used in the 2017 homicide of Maurice Wright.
BPD said three black males, 17-22 years of age, were suspects in the case.
A BPD release said a suspect arrived at 249 South King St. using an early 2000s blue or grey Jeep Grand Cherokee.
In an initial release from 2017, police said officers were dispatched to the scene at 8:11 p.m., finding two victims, Wright and a woman. Wright was taken to a local hospital with major injuries where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Det. Keegan Gavin at 661-326-3557.
