BPD seeks information on suspects wanted on suspicion of catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident occurred on Monday, in the 8800 block of Crippen Street, according to a BPD news release.

BPD describes one suspect as a Hispanic man, with medium complexion, in his 40s, with a mustache and beard, wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and work boots.

BPD describes the other suspect as a Hispanic man, in his 30s, wearing a dark-colored shirt with long sleeves, black pants, a camouflage baseball hat, blue and white face mask and black and white Nike sneakers.

The suspects reportedly fled in a newer black Ford F250 with an extended cab.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Jessica Amos at 661-326-3827 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

