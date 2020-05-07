The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly took a laptop from an employee at Best Buy before fleeing the business.
BPD said the incident occurred at the Best Buy located at 8300 Rosedale Hwy. on Feb. 29. The Department described the suspect as a black man in his mid-20’s, five feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, dark braided hair, thin beard and mustache, wearing a burgundy Nike hooded sweatshirt with red sweatpants and black athletic shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call a BPD officer at 326-3273 or the BPD main line at 327-7111.
