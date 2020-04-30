The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in three vehicle burglaries that occurred March 22.
BPD described the suspect as a hispanic male in his 30’s, six feet, one inch tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a black t-shirt with jean shorts and sandals.
The department described the suspect vehicle as a 2013-2015 Hyundai, dark gray, with no license plates.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Jeff Martin at 661-201-8610 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.