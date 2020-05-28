The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting public assistance identifying a man wanted on suspicion of taking clothes from Target at 2901 Ming Avenue without paying on March 19.
A BPD news release says the man allegedly selected a pair of pants and shoes and removed the tags before putting them on. He then fled the store with the items, the release says.
BPD described the man as Hispanic, in his 30’s, standing 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with a slim build, long black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a zip-up sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call a detective at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.