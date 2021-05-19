BPD seeks information on alleged hit and run on E California Avenue

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a driver who allegedly hit a man driving a scooter before driving away.
The incident occurred at around 6:39 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of E California Avenue and S King Street, according to a BPD news release.
BPD says the man driving the scooter was traveling eastbound on E California Avenue when a vehicle made a left turn in front of him, causing both to collide in the intersection.
When officers arrived, they found the scooter driver suffering moderate to major injuries in the roadway, the news release stated.
The other vehicle was not found at the scene.
BPD describes the suspect vehicle as a light blue, 2009 to 2012 Nissan Versa hatchback, with four doors, black rims and damage to the bottom of the driver door.
The driver is described in the news release as a Hispanic man with a short fade haircut and black and brown hair.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the BPD Traffic Detail at 661-326-3967.