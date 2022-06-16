BPD seeks help to ID child-annoyance suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify a man sought as part if an investigation in a report of a child annoyance.
At 5 p.m. May 14, the suspect exposed himself to a girl inside a business in the 2500 block of South H Street.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect entering and exiting the business after the offense, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with his dark hair in a bun, brown facial hair, a tattoo on the left side of his face (possibly a star), wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white athletic shoes and disheveled in appearance.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Luevano at 661-326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.