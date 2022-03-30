BPD seeks help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing who’s considered “at-risk” due to a medical condition.
Alex Quiroz was last seen Tuesday in the 10 block of Clyde Street.
Quiroz is described as a Hispanic man, 40 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111