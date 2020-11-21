Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's help locating a missing 86-year-old man considered at-risk because of a medical condition.
John Flippen was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Westwold Drive.
He is described as white, 5’7”, 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with stripes across the front and dark colored jeans.
Flippen was last seen driving his vehicle, described as a 2013 black Lincoln MKXCA with license plate 7DHE868.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.