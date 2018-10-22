The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who stole items from a southwest Bakersfield Wal-Mart and assaulted an employee there.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on August. 30 at the Wal-Mart at 5075 Gosford Road. A man attempted to leave the store with several items inside a backpack when he was confronted by an employee who was trying to prevent the theft. During a confrontation, the suspect assaulted the employee and fled the store. The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old black male with a medium build, black hair with a tattoo behind his left ear.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at (661) 326-3554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.