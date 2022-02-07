 Skip to main content
BPD seeks help in ID’ing suspect in armed robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect depicted below related to a Jan. 26 armed robbery of a convenience store in the 500 block of Panama Lane.

The suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and requested money, according to BPD officials.

The suspect is described as a possible Hispanic man, medium height, heavy build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with “COOKIES” inscribed on the front, khaki pants, black and white Mechanix-style gloves, a black face mask and black and white Nike shoes. He was armed with a black semi-automatic firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Felgenhauer 661-326- 3559 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

