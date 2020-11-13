Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for sexual assault on Oct. 23 in the 2300 block of Wible Road.
Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a black and white snapback hat, black shirt with a white squared logo in the front, black sweatshirt with a zipper, black jeans, red and black shoes with a white Nike swoosh, a blue backpack, a red fanny pack and white earphones.
Police ask that anyone with information on the investigation or identity of the suspect call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective J. Martin at 326-3868.