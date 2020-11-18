Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect in a Sept. 19 residential burglary in the 6000 block of Desert Hills Avenue.
Police said the suspect is a white man, 28 to 38 years old, 5'10" to 5'11" with a medium build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark baseball cap, a dark T-shirt with an image of Bruce Lee, multicolored blue shorts, black socks and black shoes.
The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or pewter SUV.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective A. Hatfield at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.