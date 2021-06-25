BPD seeks help identifying bank robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of a bank robbery that occurred at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday at the BBVA bank located at 8500 Stockdale Highway.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a slim build, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, a yellow reflective vest and blue pants.
He was driving a black, late model Chevrolet Malibu, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call a detective at 661-326-3876.