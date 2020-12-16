Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's help identifying two people "of interest regarding a theft investigation" on Nov. 15 in the 3400 block of Mall View Road, a BPD news release said.
The two people are described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s to 30s, with a light complexion, glasses and a tattoo on her left hand/forearm and a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s with a light complexion and glasses.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Richardi at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.