BPD seeks help for Citizen Volunteer Unit

The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting members for its Citizen Volunteer Unit, according to a BPD release.
Volunteers are required to attend an eight-week academy scheduled to begin in July.
The academy consists of 24 hours of training and education in weekly 3-hour evening classes. The course curriculum includes 21 different topics, including the history of the department, its policies, the criminal justice system, traffic enforcement, special response teams and investigations.
There’s also required attendance at a K-9, SWAT and bomb squad demonstration, as well as a sit-along in the Communication Center and a ride-along with a patrol officer, which brings the total instruction time to about 38 hours.
Volunteer assignments range from greeting the public by working the front counter, clerical support, data entry, video surveillance and patrolling downtown and city parks in an “observe and report” capacity, as well as community events.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.bakersfieldpd.us to download an application, or contact Edwina Tripp at 661-326-3196.