The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying two suspects involved in a Feb. 8 auto theft in the 4300 block of Ming Avenue.
The suspects were observed driving the victim’s vehicle shortly after it was reported stolen, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a black man, about 20 to 25 years old, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans at the time of the incident, BPD said in a release.
The second suspect is described as a black or Hispanic woman, about 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red long sleeved shirt, blue skinny jeans and carrying a small purse at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin at 201-8610.
