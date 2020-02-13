The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a burglary on Wednesday morning around 9:50 a.m. in the 12700 block of Sable Creek Drive.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 2004 to 2007 Jaguar XJ model with a silver or faded gray rear bumper.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Dunn at 326-3876.
